3 months ago
BRIEF-Shire's angioedema drug succeeds in late-stage study
May 18, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Shire's angioedema drug succeeds in late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Shire Plc

* Shire's investigational treatment lanadelumab reduces hereditary angioedema monthly attack rate by 87% versus placebo in phase 3 26-week pivotal trial

* Says data to serve as basis for U.S. BLA filing expected in Q4 2017 to Q1 2018

* Shire - study met its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints with highly statistically significant, clinically meaningful results for all three lanadelumab treatment arms

* Shire Plc - lanadelumab was generally well tolerated over 26-week treatment period

* Says no treatment-related serious adverse events or deaths were reported

* Shire Plc - plans to submit a biologics license application (BLA) for evaluation by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by late 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

