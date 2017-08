June 2 (Reuters) - SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD:

* SHL APPOINTS YOAV RUBINSTEIN AS CEO

* ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT YOAV RUBINSTEIN, ITS INTERIM ACTING CEO SINCE APRIL THIS YEAR, WILL BECOME COMPANY'S NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)