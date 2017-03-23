BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
March 23 SHL Telemedicine Ltd:
* Uzi Blumensohn, SHL's chairman of board of directors, has stepped down from his position with immediate effect
* Announced today that board of directors has accepted resignation of Ehud Ben Yair, SHL's CFO
* Board of directors will convene to appoint a new chairman. shl will initiate process to search a new CFO
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality