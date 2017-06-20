June 20 SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD:

* ‍ISRAELI COURT TO APPROVE SHL'S CLAIM IN CONNECTION WITH BREACH OF MERGER AGREEMENT​

* ‍DISTRICT COURT OF TEL AVIV HAS RULED IN FAVOR OF SHL WITH REGARDS TO ITS CLAIM AGAINST SHANGHAI JIUCHUAN INVESTMENT (GROUP) CO LTD. IN CONNECTION WITH MERGER AGREEMENT TERMINATED ON 1 DEC 2015​

* ‍COURT HAS ORDERED THAT RELATED FUNDS IN ESCROW IN ISRAEL IN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY USD 3.5 MILLION, WILL BE PAID TO SHL WITHIN SEVEN DAYS AND DEDUCTED FROM TOTAL AMOUNT AWARDED​