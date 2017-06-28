More Venezuelan children dying from preventable diseases amid crisis
CARACAS/LA GUAJIRA, Venezuela, June 28 (Reuters) - T welve-year-old Samuel Becerra went to Venezuela's main pediatric hospital for routine dialysis in March.
June 28 SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD:
* ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TWO INDEPENDENT (EXTERNAL) BOARD MEMBERS AT SGM
* INDEPENDENT (EXTERNAL) DIRECTORS OF BOARD WERE ELECTED, EACH FOR A THREE YEAR TERM: YEHOSHUA ABRAMOVICH AND XUEQUAN QIAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CARACAS/LA GUAJIRA, Venezuela, June 28 (Reuters) - T welve-year-old Samuel Becerra went to Venezuela's main pediatric hospital for routine dialysis in March.
WASHINGTON, June 28 Senate Republican leaders faced calls from critics within the party on Wednesday for major changes, rather than mere tinkering, to a major healthcare bill if they are to salvage their effort to repeal major parts of the Obamacare law.