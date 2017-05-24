FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Shoe Carnival Q1 earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Shoe Carnival Inc

* Shoe carnival reports first quarter financial results

* Sees fy earnings per share $1.30 to $1.45

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 sales $253.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $251.7 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 3.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.002 billion to $1.018 billion

* Shoe carnival inc - expects fiscal 2017 comparable store sales flat to be down low single digits

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

