BRIEF-Shoe Carnival Q1 earnings per share $0.48

May 24 (Reuters) - Shoe Carnival Inc
* Shoe carnival reports first quarter financial results
* Sees fy earnings per share $1.30 to $1.45
* Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 sales $253.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $251.7 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 3.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.002 billion to $1.018 billion
* Shoe carnival inc - expects fiscal 2017 comparable store sales flat to be down low single digits
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S