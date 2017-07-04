BRIEF-Ningbo Peacebird Fashion's shares to resume trading on July 5
* Says shares to resume trading on July 5 after it announced share option incentive scheme
* Says it plans to raise up to 834.6 million yuan ($122.74 million) in share private placement to fund projects
* Says shares to resume trading on July 5
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tELwMP; bit.ly/2tld1Z8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7997 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it and Hana bank plan to boost asset management unit's capital to 1.0 billion yuan ($147.07 million) from 100 million yuan