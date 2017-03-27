FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shop Apotheke Europe FY revenues up at 177.4 mln euros
March 27, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Shop Apotheke Europe FY revenues up at 177.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Shop Apotheke Europe NV:

* Revenues increased by 41% to 177.4 million euros ($192.39 million) in 2016

* Long-Term loans repaid as planned with proceeds from IPO

* Number of orders rose from 2.8 million to 4 million during fy reporting period

* Gross profit increased in line with revenues, up from 25.7 million euros in 2015 to 36.3 million euros in 2016

* Net loss for 2016 was 10.7 million euros (after 9.1 million during euros fiscal year 2015)

* Expects an increase in company's revenues from 45% to 55% in fiscal year 2017, primarily driven by growing international business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9221 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

