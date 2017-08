May 15 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV

* GUIDANCE FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR CONFIRMED

* IN Q1 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE INCREASED ITS CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT FROM 8.4 MILLION EUROS DURING FIRST THREE MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2016 TO 13.2 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 2017

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA DECREASED TO -3.6 MILLION EUROS COMPARED TO -2.3 MILLION EUROS PREVIOUS YEAR WHILE EBIT AMOUNTED TO -4.9 MILLION EUROS COMPARED TO -3.0 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)