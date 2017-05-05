May 5 India's Shopper's Stop Ltd

* Recommended dividend of 15 percent per share

* March quarter net loss 360.7 million rupees

* March quarter total income 9.17 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 100.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 8.90 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2pNVJ7e) Further company coverage: