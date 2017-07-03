UPDATE 5-Trump talks North Korea threat in calls with China, Japan leaders
* Calls come as Trump weighs steel tariffs (Changes attribution for Xi-Trump call, adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
July 3Showa Sangyo Co Ltd
* Says it raises conversion price for 10th series unsecured convertible bonds to 3,010 yen per share from 602 yen per share, effective Oct. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JkR4ZS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Calls come as Trump weighs steel tariffs (Changes attribution for Xi-Trump call, adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
* Tesco Plc announces indicative results of tender offers for its 600 mln euros 5.125 per cent. Notes due 2047, 200 mln euros 6 percent