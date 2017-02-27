Swiss firms set goals to get more women into top roles
ZURICH, March 7 Swiss firms from food and beverage giant Nestle to banking groups UBS and Credit Suisse pledged new goals on Tuesday to support and promote women.
Feb 27 Showroomprive Groupe SA:
* FY net revenue 539.7 million euros ($573.3 million) versus 442.8 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 28.3 million euros versus 23.7 million euros year ago
* FY adjusted net income 13 million euros versus 9.2 million euros year ago
* Sees 2017: revenues between 690 million euros and 720 million euros
* Sees 2017: EBITDA margin above 6 percent excluding saldi privati
* Sees 2020: circa 1.1 billion euros in revenues by 2020 with an EBITDA margin exceeding 7.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co, Honda announced executive structure for their joint venture company, Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices