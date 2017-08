March 15 (Reuters) - Showroomprive Groupe SA:

* Completes the acquisition of Beauteprivee

* Acquired a 60 percent stake in Beauteprivee, valuing company at an enterprise value of 18 million euros ($19.1 million)for its entire capital, with an option to acquire remaining 40 percent in 2019