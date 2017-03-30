FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-ShowTix4U notifies consumers about potential data security incident
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 30, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-ShowTix4U notifies consumers about potential data security incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Showtix4u

* ShowTix4U notifies consumers about potential data security incident

* ShowTix4U - alerted by payment card processor to a potential security incident involving website

* ShowTix4U - incident could have affected certain information of individuals who made a purchase on website between Dec 11, 2016, and Feb 2, 2017

* ShowTix4U - incident has been reported to federal law enforcement; incident has been contained

* ShowTix4U - appears that an unauthorized actor was able to gain access to third-party vendor's server and install malicious software on website

* ShowTix4U- incident could have affected certain information of individuals who made purchase on website between December 11, 2016, and February 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.