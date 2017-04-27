FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co March-qtr profit up about 4 pct
April 27, 2017
April 27, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co March-qtr profit up about 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd :

* March quarter net profit 1.50 billion rupees

* March quarter revenue 27.12 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.44 billion rupees; total income from operations was 29.30 billion rupees

* Says recommended final dividend of INR 6/share

* To raise funds via issue of debentures, bonds, ECB, other methods during FY 2017-18

* To buy back NCDs up to 5 billion rupees during FY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

