BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co March-qtr profit up about 4 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd :

* March quarter net profit 1.50 billion rupees

* March quarter revenue 27.12 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.44 billion rupees; total income from operations was 29.30 billion rupees

* Says recommended final dividend of INR 6/share

* To raise funds via issue of debentures, bonds, ECB, other methods during FY 2017-18

* To buy back NCDs up to 5 billion rupees during FY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: