Feb 27 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd

* Alloted 1400 secured redeemable rated listed NCDs worth INR 1.40 billion Source text: [Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Allotment Committee - NCDs of the Company in its meeting held on February 27, 2017, approved and allotted 1400 Secured Redeemable Rated Listed Non-Convertible Debenture of face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh only) each, aggregating to Rs. 140 crore on private placement basis]