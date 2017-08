March 16 (Reuters) - SHS Viveon AG:

* FY result improved by around 860,000 euros ($921,834.00), positive EBITDA of around 340,000 euros versus previous year with -228,000 euros

* FY new license sales up by 44 percent to 1.130 million euros

* FY revenue down 7 percent Source text - bit.ly/2mRZzdI

