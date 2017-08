May 8 (Reuters) - Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says Shuai Fangwen and person acting in concert have unloaded 5 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 41.4 percent from 46.4 percent

