March 14 (Reuters) - Shuanghua Holdings Ltd

* Expected to record a significant loss attributable to shareholders for year ended 31 december 2016

* Loss in year ended 31 december 2016 mainly arose from downturn of market conditions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)