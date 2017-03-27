FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2017 / 1:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Shui On Land announces consent solicitations in connection with certain outstanding senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Shui On Land:

* Consent solicitations in connection with certain outstanding senior notes

* Issuer is seeking to obtain approval of holders of each series of notes to amend each of indentures respectively

* It is expected that any consent payment due will be paid on payment date, or as soon as practicable thereafter

* Solicitations in relation to $500mln senior notes due 2017, $637mln notes due 2018, $550 million notes due 2019,& $202.5mln notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

