FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Shutterstock Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.09
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Economy
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Venezuela
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
Russia
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Shutterstock Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.09

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shutterstock Inc

* Shutterstock reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $134 million versus I/B/E/S view $137.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $535 million to $545 million

* Shutterstock Inc sees ‍full year adjusted EBITDA of $85-$95 million​

* Shutterstock Inc - ‍revising our financial guidance for 2017​

* Shutterstock Inc - sees ‍capital expenditures of approximately $45 million, including capitalized labor of approximately $20 million for 2017​

* FY2017 revenue view $552.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.