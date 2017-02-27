UPDATE 2-CERAWEEK-Saudi oil minister says oil market fundamentals improving
* Warns "no free ride" for non-OPEC producers (Adds Russian, Iraqi oil ministers, remarks on Trump govt, shale references)
Feb 27 Shutterstock Inc:
* Shutterstock reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 revenue $130.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Shutterstock Inc - sees full year 2017 revenue of $545-560 million
* Shutterstock Inc - sees FY income from operations of $47-52 million
* Shutterstock Inc - sees FY capital expenditures of approximately $45 million
* Shutterstock Inc - Steven Berns, its chief financial officer, has been appointed as chief operating officer effective March 1, 2017
* Shutterstock Inc - Berns will also continue in his role as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* XTL Biopharmaceuticals announces $2.8 million private placement from existing investors
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 7 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures rose slightly on Tuesday despite worse-than-expected fourth-quarter economic data, as traders bet the central bank will be more focused on upcoming economic reports in deciding the pace of interest rate cuts. Brazil's gross domestic product contracted by 3.6 percent in 2016, statistics agency IBGE said, following a 3.8 percent drop in 2015. The nation's two-year downturn is the worst on