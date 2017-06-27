BRIEF-David Brereton, Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares
* David Brereton and Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares pursuant to a secondary offering
June 27 Shutterstock Inc:
* Shutterstock Inc - has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Flashstock Technology Inc for approximately $50 million cash
* Shutterstock Inc - acquisition will be funded through existing cash on hand - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2thNSAW) Further company coverage:
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 27 SpaceX wants to expand facilities in Florida to refurbish and store its reusable rocket boosters as it increases the pace of launches, documents filed with authorities show.