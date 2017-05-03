May 3 SHW AG:
* In Q1 of 2017, at 104.3 million euros ($113.95 million) group sales were 2 percent lower
than previous year's figure of 106.6 million euros
* Q1 consolidated earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
decreased by 6 percent, from 10.8 million euros to 10.1 million euros
* Quarterly profit declined by just 0.3 million euros to 3.0 million euros (previous year
3.3 million euros)
* Outlook for the full year 2017 confirmed: sales in a range of 400 million to 420 million
euros, EBITDA margin in a range of 10.0 percent to 11.0 percent
($1 = 0.9153 euros)
