May 3 SHW AG:

* In Q1 of 2017, at 104.3 million euros ($113.95 million) group sales were 2 percent lower than previous year's figure of 106.6 million euros

* Q1 consolidated earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 6 percent, from 10.8 million euros to 10.1 million euros

* Quarterly profit declined by just 0.3 million euros to 3.0 million euros (previous year 3.3 million euros)

* Outlook for the full year 2017 confirmed: sales in a range of 400 million to 420 million euros, EBITDA margin in a range of 10.0 percent to 11.0 percent