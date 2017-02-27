FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-SHW says FY net profit down at 12.8 mln euros
February 27, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-SHW says FY net profit down at 12.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - SHW AG:

* EBITDA margin improved to 10.7 per cent in the fiscal year 2016

* FY net profit fell 11 percent to 12.8 million euros ($13.52 million)

* FY sales fell 12 percent to 406 million euros

* Dividend 1.00 euros er share

* Expects group sales of between 400 million and 420 million euros in fiscal year 2017.

* From 2018 onwards, company once again expects a significant increase in sales and earnings. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9465 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

