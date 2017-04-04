FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sia Engineering and Stratasys sign MOU for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sia Engineering and Stratasys sign MOU for additive manufacturing strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Sia Engineering Company :

* Sia Engineering Company and Stratasys sign mou for additive manufacturing strategic partnership

* None of directors of SIAEC or Stratasys has any interest, direct or indirect, in transaction

* Deal to accelerate adoption of 3D printed production parts for commercial aviation

* Under mou signed, parties will explore a joint venture to be majority owned by SIAEC

* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on financial performance of siaec or stratasys in fy2017/18

* MOU to establish partnership specialising in additive manufacturing to accelerate adoption of 3d printed production parts for commercial aviation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.