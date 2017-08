March 28 (Reuters) - Siauliu Bankas AB:

* Offer to acquire portfolio of performing mortgage loans and partially performing mortgage loans issued by credit institution

* Total carrying amount of loan portfolio to be acquired reaches 30 million euros ($32.5 million)

* Says seller of portfolio cannot be disclosed due to contractual obligations

