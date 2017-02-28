UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Siauliu Bankas AB:
* FY 2016 consolidated turnover at 53.9 million euros ($57.04 million) versus 48.8 million euros last year
* FY 2016 consolidated net profit at 43.7 million euros versus 23.8 million euros last year
* Fy 2016 allowance for impairment losses on loans and other assets at 7.5 million euros versus 16.9 million euros last year on bank level
* Fy 2016 net interest income at 46.6 million euros versus 40.9 million euros last year on bank level
* Fy 2016 net profit at 41.7 million euros versus 21.1 million euros last year on bank level
* Fy 2016 net fee and commission income at 9.3 million euros versus 8.3 million last year on bank level
Source text: bit.ly/2lQOxn2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.