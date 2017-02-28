Feb 28 Siauliu Bankas AB:

* FY 2016 consolidated turnover at 53.9 million euros ($57.04 million) versus 48.8 million euros last year

* FY 2016 consolidated net profit at 43.7 million euros versus 23.8 million euros last year

* Fy 2016 allowance for impairment losses on loans and other assets at 7.5 million euros versus 16.9 million euros last year on bank level

* Fy 2016 net interest income at 46.6 million euros versus 40.9 million euros last year on bank level

* Fy 2016 net profit at 41.7 million euros versus 21.1 million euros last year on bank level

* Fy 2016 net fee and commission income at 9.3 million euros versus 8.3 million last year on bank level

Source text: bit.ly/2lQOxn2

