4 months ago
BRIEF-Sibanye Gold expects Stillwater deal to close on May 4
April 26, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sibanye Gold expects Stillwater deal to close on May 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Sibanye Gold Ltd

* Requisite majority of stillwater shareholders, resolved to approve transaction at stillwater shareholders' meeting held on 25 April 2017

* All major conditions precedent to transaction have thus been met to parties' satisfaction

* Parties expect transaction to close on thursday, 4 May 2017.

* An announcement regarding rights offer is anticipated to be made towards end of week of 1st of May

