4 months ago
BRIEF-Sibanye receives CFIUS approval for Stillwater deal
April 18, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sibanye receives CFIUS approval for Stillwater deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Sibanye Gold Ltd:

* Received unconditional approval from CFIUS, with respect to proposed acquisition of Stillwater mining company

* All regulatory conditions required for implementation of transaction have now been satisfied

* Transaction remains subject to approval of shareholders of Stillwater and Sibanye.

* A $1 billion equity capital raise, through rights offer, is optimal given current market conditions

* Company also plans to raise approximately us$1 billion in debt, most likely through bond market

* Subject to market conditions, these two tranches of capital are expected to be raised during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

