BRIEF-Sibanye receives CFIUS approval for Stillwater deal

April 18 (Reuters) - Sibanye Gold Ltd:
* Received unconditional approval from CFIUS, with respect to proposed acquisition of Stillwater mining company
* All regulatory conditions required for implementation of transaction have now been satisfied
* Transaction remains subject to approval of shareholders of Stillwater and Sibanye.
* A $1 billion equity capital raise, through rights offer, is optimal given current market conditions
* Company also plans to raise approximately us$1 billion in debt, most likely through bond market
* Subject to market conditions, these two tranches of capital are expected to be raised during first half of 2017