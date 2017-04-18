BRIEF-Sibanye receives CFIUS approval for Stillwater deal

April 18 (Reuters) - Sibanye Gold Ltd:

* Received unconditional approval from CFIUS, with respect to proposed acquisition of Stillwater mining company

* All regulatory conditions required for implementation of transaction have now been satisfied

* Transaction remains subject to approval of shareholders of Stillwater and Sibanye.

* A $1 billion equity capital raise, through rights offer, is optimal given current market conditions

* Company also plans to raise approximately us$1 billion in debt, most likely through bond market

* Subject to market conditions, these two tranches of capital are expected to be raised during first half of 2017