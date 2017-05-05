BRIEF-BanBao scraps asset restructuring plan
May 22 BanBao Co Ltd * Says it scraps asset restructuring plan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q2w508 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 5Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 11 and the dividend will be paid on May 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zhBkwN

* Benefit global limited entered into subscription agreement with company
* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: JARNO SUOMINEN NAMED AS TEMPORARY CEO OF RESTAMAX PLC