May 5Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 11 and the dividend will be paid on May 11

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zhBkwN

