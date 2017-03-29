FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sichuan Golden Summit (Group) Joint-stock to set up three wholly owned units in Emeishan City
March 29, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sichuan Golden Summit (Group) Joint-stock to set up three wholly owned units in Emeishan City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint stock Co Ltd :

* Says it will set up three wholly owned subsidiaries in Emeishan City, which will be engaged in limestone mining and calcium oxide deep processing as well as logistics transportation business respectively

* Says the limestone mining unit will be capitalized at 8 million yuan

* The calcium unit will be capitalized at 3 million yuan

* The logistics unit will be capitalized at 1.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6TbO8y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

