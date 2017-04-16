April 16 Sichuan Haowu Electromechanical Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 79.0 percent, or to be 13 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 7.3 million yuan

* Says increased sale volume of main product as main reasons for the forecast

