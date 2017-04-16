BRIEF-Concentric Q1 sales and earnings rise yr/yr
* Q1 net sales: MSEK 546 (518) - up 4% y-o-y, after adjusting for currency (+1%).
April 16 Sichuan Haowu Electromechanical Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 79.0 percent, or to be 13 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 7.3 million yuan
* Says increased sale volume of main product as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DPWfb1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says SSWL receives additional caravan wheels order from Europe