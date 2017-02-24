Feb 24 Sichuan Lutianhua Co Ltd

* Says it is in discussion with Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd and local authorities of SASAC regarding debt-to-equity swap deals

* Says it and units' total debts at about 6.0 billion yuan ($873.03 million) at end of 2016

* Says share trade remains suspended

($1 = 6.8726 Chinese yuan renminbi)