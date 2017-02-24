BRIEF-Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate's unit plans real estate firm
Feb 28 Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd
Feb 24 Sichuan Lutianhua Co Ltd
* Says it is in discussion with Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd and local authorities of SASAC regarding debt-to-equity swap deals
* Says it and units' total debts at about 6.0 billion yuan ($873.03 million) at end of 2016
* Says share trade remains suspended
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mqPm4V
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8726 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 28 Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd
Feb 28 Sixth of October Development and Investment Co:
* Recommending a special dividend of 52p per share to be paid on 9 june 2017 to shareholders on register as at 5 may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)