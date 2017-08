April 25 (Reuters) - Sidetrade SA:

* FY revenue EUR 18.1 million ($19.8 million) versus EUR 16.0 million year ago

* FY net result EUR 1.8‍​ million versus EUR 1.6 million year ago

* FY operating result EUR 2.1‍​ million versus EUR 1.7 million year ago

* Backlog growth at Dec. 31, 2016 up by 24 percent