BRIEF-Siebert Financial executes letter of intent with Stockcross Financial Services

May 8 (Reuters) - Siebert Financial Corp :

* Siebert Financial Corp. executes letter of intent with Stockcross Financial Services

* After transaction, Siebert Financial will increase its total customer assets to over $11 billion with 11 retail branches nationwide

* Will exchange number of its shares as determined by an outside party, Manorhaven Capital, Llc, according to a fairness opinion

* Shares to be issued will be dilutive to all shareholders, including current majority shareholders

* To acquire approximately $4 billion in customer assets of its retail securities business and transfer of its sales force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: