BRIEF-Nevsun Resources appoints Ian Pearce to board chair
* Nevsun Resources Ltd- Appointment of Ian W. Pearce to role of board chair effective June 30, 201
June 26 Sientra Inc
* Sientra Inc - co, Desert Acquisition Corp and Miramar Labs Inc. Entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement and plan of merger
* Sientra Inc - the amendment permits the merger to be effected as a “short-form” merger
* Sientra Inc - amendment grants to co's unit right to buy from Miramar newly issued shares at a price equal to offer price- sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tbzH0q) Further company coverage:
June 26 Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said on Monday it would transfer $1.6 billion, or 29 percent, of its pension liabilities to Prudential Financial Inc.