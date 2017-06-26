June 26 Sientra Inc

* Sientra Inc - co, Desert Acquisition Corp and Miramar Labs Inc. Entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement and plan of merger

* Sientra Inc - the amendment permits the merger to be effected as a “short-form” merger‍​

* Sientra Inc - amendment grants to co's unit right to buy from Miramar newly issued shares at a price equal to offer price