FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sientra Q4 sales $6.5 million versus $1.5 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sientra Q4 sales $6.5 million versus $1.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Sientra Inc

* Sientra reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales $6.5 million versus $1.5 million

* Sientra inc- net loss for q4 of 2016 was $8.1 million, compared to $28.3 million for same period in 2015

* Sientra inc - announces $15 million line of credit with an additional $5 million credit facility

* Sientra inc- net cash and cash equivalents were $67.2 million as of december 31, 2016

* Sientra inc - submitted final pma supplement to fda for new u.s. Manufacturing site

* Sientra inc - "2017 is a pivotal year for us as we prepare to move into 2018 and beyond with our breast implant supply chain back and intact" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.