BRIEF-Sierra Metals Q1 revenue C$54.5 million

May 11 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc

* Sierra Metals reports consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue C$54.5 million

* Revenue from metals payable of $54.5 million in Q1 2017 increased by 130% from $23.7 million in Q1 2016

* Says during Q1 2017, consolidated metal production increased 28% compared to Q1 2016

* Sierra Metals -Q1 2017 silver equivalent production of 3.1 million ounces or copper equivalent production of 26.1 million pounds; a 28% increase from Q1 2016