3 months ago
BRIEF-Sierra Oncology Receives clearance to enhance ongoing clinical trials for SRA737
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 10, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sierra Oncology Receives clearance to enhance ongoing clinical trials for SRA737

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Sierra Oncology Inc:

* Says received clearance from regulators in UK to amend two ongoing phase 1 trials for its CHK1 inhibitor, SRA737

* Sierra Oncology Receives clearance to enhance ongoing clinical trials for SRA737

* Says amended trials will include cohort expansions of prospectively selected patients with tumors

* Says an initial update from these trials is anticipated in early 2018

* Says study will now consist of two phases, a dose escalation phase and a cohort expansion phase, being run concurrently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

