BRIEF-Sierra Oncology reports initial progress from phase 1 clinical trials of CHK1 inhibitor SRA737
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 11:08 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Sierra Oncology reports initial progress from phase 1 clinical trials of CHK1 inhibitor SRA737

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Sierra Oncology Inc

* Sierra oncology reports encouraging initial progress from ongoing phase 1 clinical trials of chk1 inhibitor sra737

* Sierra oncology inc says sra737 has been well-tolerated to date

* Sierra oncology inc - "no grade 2 or higher sra737-related adverse events have been reported"

* Sierra oncology inc says for phase 1 chemotherapy combination study, has concluded enrolment and study has transitioned to stage 2

* Sierra oncology inc - sra737 development program remains on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

