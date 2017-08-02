FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Sierra Wireless to acquire Numerex for ‍$107 million​
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela Turmoil
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:31 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Sierra Wireless to acquire Numerex for ‍$107 million​

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Numerex Corp:

* Sierra wireless to acquire numerex corp.

* Deal for ‍US$107 million

* Deal for ‍$107 million​ based on Sierra Wireless' closing stock price on Aug. 1 of $29.65/share ​

* Co's shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.18 common shares of sierra wireless for each share of Numerex common stock​

* Upon completion of deal, Numerex shareholders will own approximately 10 percent of common shares of Sierra Wireless on a fully diluted basis​

* Says Sierra Wireless expects acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS approximately twelve months after close of transaction

* Board of directors of Sierra Wireless has unanimously approved transaction

* Numerex corp says upon completion of transaction, Numerex will become a subsidiary of sierra wireless

* Says board of directors of numerex has unanimously approved transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.