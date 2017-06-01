BRIEF-SIFCO Industries closes its Alliance plant location

June 1 (Reuters) - Sifco Industries Inc

* Sifco industries, inc. Closes its alliance plant location

* Sifco industries inc - ‍board of directors approved closure of its alliance, ohio manufacturing plant​

* Sifco industries inc - ‍closure of its alliance plant will will affect approximately 38 employees​

* Sifco industries inc - ‍efforts to wind down operations in alliance will begin immediately​

* Sifco industries inc - ‍decision to close manufacturing plant was made primarily due to loss of a key customer in fiscal year 2015​