3 months ago
BRIEF-SIFCO Industries closes its Alliance plant location
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-SIFCO Industries closes its Alliance plant location

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Sifco Industries Inc

* Sifco industries, inc. Closes its alliance plant location

* Sifco industries inc - ‍board of directors approved closure of its alliance, ohio manufacturing plant​

* Sifco industries inc - ‍closure of its alliance plant will will affect approximately 38 employees​

* Sifco industries inc - ‍efforts to wind down operations in alliance will begin immediately​

* Sifco industries inc - ‍decision to close manufacturing plant was made primarily due to loss of a key customer in fiscal year 2015​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

