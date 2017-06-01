BRIEF-SIFCO Industries closes its Alliance plant location

June 1 (Reuters) - Sifco Industries Inc
* Sifco industries, inc. Closes its alliance plant location
* Sifco industries inc - board of directors approved closure of its alliance, ohio manufacturing plant
* Sifco industries inc - closure of its alliance plant will will affect approximately 38 employees
* Sifco industries inc - efforts to wind down operations in alliance will begin immediately
* Sifco industries inc - decision to close manufacturing plant was made primarily due to loss of a key customer in fiscal year 2015