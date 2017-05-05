BRIEF-PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 mln of senior notes
May 5 SIFCO Industries Inc
* SIFCO Industries Inc says net sales from operations in Q2 of fiscal 2017 increased 7.7% to $31.3 million - sec filing
* Q2 loss per share $0.30 Source: (bit.ly/2pJW1f0) Further company coverage:
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 9,200 shares of co's common stock on May 19 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt5xov) Further company coverage:
* Citi Trends, Inc. urges stockholders to vote “for” its director nominees on the blue proxy card