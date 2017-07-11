BRIEF-Deere & Co says June retail sales for 2WD tractors in U.S. & Canada Agriculture up single digit percent
* Deere & Co - June retail sales for 2wd tractors (< 40 pto hp) in u.s. & canada agriculture up single digit percent
July 11 Sigma Designs Inc
* Sigma Designs Inc says Soros Fund Management reports open market purchase of 44,405 shares of co's common stock at average price of $5.62/share on july 10
* Sigma Designs Inc says Soros Fund Management reports open market purchase of 100 shares of co's common stock at average price of $5.65/share on july 11 Source text for Eikon: [IDnEOL3BWRxs Further company coverage:
* Deere & Co - June retail sales for 2wd tractors (< 40 pto hp) in u.s. & canada agriculture up single digit percent
* I.D. Systems announces proposed underwritten public offering