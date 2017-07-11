July 11 Sigma Designs Inc

* Sigma Designs Inc says Soros Fund Management reports open market purchase of 44,405 shares of co's common stock at average price of $5.62/share on july 10

* Sigma Designs Inc says Soros Fund Management reports open market purchase of 100 shares of co's common stock at average price of $5.65/share on july 11