FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sigma Healthcare decides to commence legal proceedings against My Chemist/Chemist Warehouse
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 23, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sigma Healthcare decides to commence legal proceedings against My Chemist/Chemist Warehouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Sigma Healthcare Ltd:

* Sigma has now decided to commence legal proceedings against My Chemist/Chemist Warehouse Group

* Has been in discussions in relation to operation of certain aspects of current supply agreement with My Chemist/Chemist Warehouse Group

* Offers of mediation and binding arbitration were also proposed but were rejected by MC/CW.

* Remedies to be sought by Sigma include declarations and injunctions for specific performance of agreement

* If MC/CW acts in accordance with their stated intention, impact on Sigma's EBIT is expected to be approximately $5m - $10m per annum

* "Current year underlying EBIT could be up to 5% below FY2016/17"

* "Ongoing legal costs will also impact earnings" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.