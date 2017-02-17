BRIEF-Sigma Pharmaceuticals says FY reported EBIT expected to be broadly in line with last year

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sigma Pharmaceuticals Ltd :

* Advise that underlying ebit is expected to be just over $100 million for fy

* Fy reported ebit is however expected to be broadly in line with last year

* Sigma pharmaceuticals ltd - "remain comfortable with our existing guidance of at least 5% underlying ebit growth for 2017/18 financial year"

* Sigma pharmaceuticals - new guidance for full year compares with previous guidance of 10% underlying ebit growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: