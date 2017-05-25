FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Signet Jewelers reports Q1 earnings per share $1.03
May 25, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers reports Q1 earnings per share $1.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd

* Signet Jewelers reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Signet Jewelers Ltd says reaffirms fiscal 2018 guidance

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - qtrly same store sales declined 11.5%, including 330 basis points unfavorable impact attributable to later timing of mother's day holiday

* Signet Jewelers - qtrly total sales were $1,403.4 million, down 11.1% (10.1% on constant currency basis), compared to an increase of 3.2% in 13 weeks ended april 30, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Signet remains on-track to close approximately 165 to 170 stores in fiscal 2018 and open about 90 to 115 stores

* Signet Jewelers - "very slow start to year" as continued headwinds in retail environment were exacerbated by slowdown in jewelry spending, co specific challenges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

