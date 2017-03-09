March 9 Signet Jewelers Ltd :

* Signet Jewelers reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 sales $2.27 billion versus $2.39 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $4.03

* Q4 earnings per share $3.92

* Q4 earnings per share view $4.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $2.3 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly same store sales declined 4.5%

* Sees 2018 same store sales down low-to-mid single-digit %

* Sees 2018 EPS $7.00 to $7.40

* Sees 2018 capital expenditures of $260 million to $275 million

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share for Q4 of fiscal 2017, a 19.2% increase

* Additional week, January 28, 2018 - February 3, 2018, will be accretive to Q4 total sales by approximately $75 million

* Plans to close 165 to 170 stores in fiscal 2018 and open 90 to 115 stores

* FY2018 earnings per share view $7.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S