March 9 Signet Jewelers Ltd :
* Signet Jewelers reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017
financial results
* Q4 sales $2.27 billion versus $2.39 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $4.03
* Q4 earnings per share $3.92
* Q4 earnings per share view $4.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $2.3 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same store sales declined 4.5%
* Sees 2018 same store sales down low-to-mid single-digit %
* Sees 2018 EPS $7.00 to $7.40
* Sees 2018 capital expenditures of $260 million to $275
million
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share for
Q4 of fiscal 2017, a 19.2% increase
* Additional week, January 28, 2018 - February 3, 2018, will
be accretive to Q4 total sales by approximately $75 million
* Plans to close 165 to 170 stores in fiscal 2018 and open
90 to 115 stores
* Plans to close 165 to 170 stores in fiscal 2018 and open
90 to 115 stores
* FY2018 earnings per share view $7.76 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: