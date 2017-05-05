BRIEF-China Online Education Group reports non-GAAP net loss per ADS of $0.90
* China Online Education Group announces first quarter 2017 results
May 5 Signet Jewelers Ltd:
* Signet resolves EEOC case on pay and promotions
* "No findings in litigation of liability or wrongdoing"
* Reached agreement with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to resolve all claims related to pay, promotion of female retail sales employees at co
* Consent decree does not require company to pay a monetary award Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Online Education Group announces first quarter 2017 results
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years-IMM
* UCB shares drop 13 pct, Amgen also expected to be weak (Adds UCB share price fall, further analyst reaction)